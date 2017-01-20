Local family gets a new home from Habitat for Humanity

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Since 1984, Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette has helped hundreds of families receive homes, and Thursday, they added one more.

It’s located on Powder House Lane in Lafayette.

Burgundy Spears and her family, friends, and the people that helped build her house blessed her new home.

Habitat families must complete at least 250 sweat equity hours towards their home.

That includes things like homeownership education and volunteering hours.

“She’s really excited,” Director of Family Services Stepheney Bauer said. “Burgundy has been working super hard to get to this day, for a really long time. She’s been with us for a year and a half, going through the process. She’s worked countless hours on other people’s homes, around our offices, gardening, and all sorts of random stuff. I’m sure she’s super excited to be in her home.”

New Homeowner Burgundy Spears said, “I want to thank Habitat and all of their staff. I also want to thank Tempest for making this become a home for me and my kids. I just want to thank you guys so much.”

Tempest Homes has helped sponsor the building of 17 of the homes since 2000.

