LPD make arrests in Center Street homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette police arrested two men in connection to Monday’s homicide in the 1600 block of Center Street.

Early Friday morning, officers arrested 39-year-old Wesley Andrew Hampton and 35-year-old Aarron Christopher Vance, both of Lafayette. The two face preliminary charges of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The victim was 52-year-old John Lawrence Byler. He was found with a gunshot wound inside of an apartment on Center Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday morning.

The case will be turned over to the Tippecanoe County prosecutor.

Lafayette police arrest 2 in Center Street homicide View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lafayette police arrested Aarron Vance for murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. LPD arrested Wesley Andrew Hampton for murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...