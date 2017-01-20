Man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for Dayton armed robbery

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Noblesville man will spend two decades behind bars for an armed robbery at a gas station near Dayton.

Friday morning, a Tippecanoe County judge sentenced 38-year-old Leo Cullen to 20 years in the Department of Corrections and two years on supervised probation.

Cullen pleaded guilty last month to charges including robbery and carrying a handgun without a license in connection to an armed robbery at the Circle K on State Road 38 in June 2016.

Investigators said he pointed a handgun at the clerk and then got away with some cash.

After a police chase, Cullen was arrested in Boone County.

