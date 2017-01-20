No. 21-ranked Purdue hosts Penn State in sold-out Mackey Arena on Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – The No. 21-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team wraps up its busy home schedule Saturday when Penn State visits Mackey Arena for the first-of-two meetings between the two squads. Tip is scheduled for noon and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Purdue is coming off one of its best performances of the season in a 91-68 decision over Illinois on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers shot over 60.0 percent from the field (.604), 45.0 percent from 3-point range (.467) and 90.0 percent from the free throw line (.909) for the first time in school history. The Boilermakers have now shot over 60.0 percent three times in the last 24 games dating to last year, after doing so just once during Matt Painter’s first 367 games at Purdue.

The 91 points were the most against the Illini in a span of 55 games, dating to Feb. 25, 1988.

Meanwhile, Purdue continues to sizzle from the free throw line, leading the Big Ten in league games only in free throw percentage (.846) and since the start of January, Purdue is fourth nationally in free throw percentage (.840).

The two-headed inside attack of Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas continue to lead the Boilermakers, averaging a combined 32.3 points per game between them while shooting 211-of-365 (.578) from the field.

But the Boilermakers also succeed from deep. Purdue ranks 13th nationally in 3-point percentage (.406) and 32nd in 3-pointers made per game (9.4). Purdue has five players shooting at least 41.0 percent from 3-point range, led by Swanigan’s 47.2 percent (17-of-36).

Purdue hits the road for its next two games, traveling to Michigan State on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. ET, tipoff on ESPN2.

