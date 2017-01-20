Owner cited after four dogs attack and kill another dog

VEEDERBURG, Ind. (WLFI) – The owner of four dogs was cited after they attacked and killed another dog in Fountain County.

Veedersburg Deputy Town Marshal Rich Livengood said it all started before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Livengood responded to a call in the area of 11th Street and Sterling Avenue. He said four pit bulls were in the process of attacking and killing a dog in resident’s backyard.

Livengood put down two of the dogs on scene. The other two were eventually taken to the West Central Veterinary Services to be euthanized.

The owner of the pit bulls, 26-year-old Kyianna Causley, was cited for harboring non-immunized dogs and letting dogs run at-large.

