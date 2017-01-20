Pence’s Indiana hometown erects signs celebrating new VP

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Crews in Columbus, Indiana, have put up signs announcing to visitors that it’s Vice President Mike Pence’s hometown.

The signs were installed Friday at two entryways into the southern Indiana city just before Pence took the oath of office in Washington.

The (Columbus) Republic reports city public works department staffers installed the signs with help from the Fire Department, which provided a ladder truck so the new signs could be bolted onto the frames.

The new signs are along U.S. 31 on the north side of the city and Indiana 46 on the west side.

The former Indiana governor is the sixth vice president from Indiana and the first since Huntington’s Dan Quayle in 1989-93 under former President George H.W. Bush.

