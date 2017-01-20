Pluto the Dog – Pet of the Week for Jan. 20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Pluto is an active 1-year-old Irish setter, border collie mix who is searching for a home that can match his on-the-go personality. Ideally, a place where he can go for daily runs. But once he’s tired, Pluto will curl up with loved ones or with his favorite toy.

Almost Home representatives said Pluto is good with other high-energy dogs, but he can be overwhelming for calmer dogs and most cats. It would be good for him to learn new tricks and obedience skills as well.

Pluto is up to date on vaccinations and neutered. Watch Pluto interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give him a forever home.

Pluto and his other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

