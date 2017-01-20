Potholes creating traffic hazards on I-65; caution urged

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are encouraging drivers to seek an alternative route rather than driving on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County and southern White County Friday as crews fill potholes.

According to Sgt. Kim Riley, troopers will enforce a “slow down” between the State Road 38 Exit and the State Road 18 Exit.

Indiana Department of Transportation spokeswoman Debbie Calder said crews are working on filling the potholes on Interstate 65 and other area roads.

News 18 has received several reports of disabled vehicles with flat tires along the interstate.

We will continue to update the situation online and on News 18 at Noon, following the inauguration.

