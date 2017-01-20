Purdue, Imagination Station team up for How To Become An Engineer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Families will get a chance this weekend to learn what it takes for kids to embark on an engineering career.

Imagination Station is hosting the event, also organized by Purdue’s Minority Engineering Program and the Lafayette Science Center.

“It’s about how you become an engineer from womb to graduate student,” Associate Director of the Minority Engineering Program and representative of the National Society of Black Engineers at Purdue, Dr. Darryl Dickerson said in a statement. “There are so many resources for young people of color wanting to become engineers, and we want make sure they find them.”

On Sunday at 2 p.m., experts will take part in an interactive panel to help local families know what resources exist for becoming an engineer. Afterward, Imagination Station employees will help children build a rocket they can take home while parents continue the panel discussion.

At 4 p.m., the critically-acclaimed movie “Hidden Figures” will be shown. It’s the true story of three women who changed the course of history through math, engineering and computer science.

The events are free and open to the public, but organizers ask that you RSVP if you’d like to attend. Click here for a link to let them know you’re coming.

