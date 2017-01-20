Purdue students attend inauguration, question polarized republic

WASHINGTON (WLFI) — As of noon Friday, the United States is under the leadership of President Donald Trump. A group of Purdue students were there to witness this significant time in American History.

“I’m sitting in the mall, and we are here waiting for Trump’s speech and to see him get sworn in,” Purdue student Ashton Otte said.

She was on the front line of what she calls an experience of a lifetime.

“We’ve seen protesters and Trump supporters alike, and it’s just really great seeing everyone coming together for this,” Otte said.

A total of 19 Purdue students have been taking in the sights, sounds and activities happening at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The students ventured to D.C. as part of a political studies, inauguration research trip.

Their assignment is to collect research at each event attended and to figure out if the United States is a polarized republic?

“We actually had somebody who had a Trump is a liar sign, but he said that he would not oppose Trump if he felt that Trump was for all the people,” Purdue student Katie Carstens said. “And that really surprised me that people want to find that middle ground.”

Students like Carstens went out there looking to find one answer: is there a culture war in America?

“I feel like sometimes in the media, and in my own thoughts, I feel like people who have voted different than me and must be so different from me,” said Carstens. “But you really challenge those views while you’re here.”

But what Carstens found wasn’t a polarized republic, it was a large group of unified Americans.

“Somebody told me we’re Democrats, we’re Republicans. But I want us to be Americans first,” said Carstens. “It’s really changed me, and it’s really changed my perception of my own views.”

News 18 also spoke with Carroll County resident Connie Cripe, who attended Friday’s inauguration. She said watching Vice President Mike Pence sworn in really moved her.

“We were thinking about a year ago, we didn’t have any idea that he was going to be standing there taking the Oath of Office today,” said Cripe. “It was great to be from Indiana and have him participating.”

Cripe describes watching Trump deliver his speech and him promising accountability as “electric.”

