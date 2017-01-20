Purdue women drop rivalry tilt at Indiana 74-60

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team lost its second straight game Thursday, falling at archrival Indiana 74-60 and surrendering the Barn Burner Trophy. The Boilermakers fall to 12-8 overall and 3-3 in conference play, while Indiana moved to 13-6 (3-3 B1G).

The Boilermakers got off to another hot start in the first quarter, building a 17-11 advantage behind the play of freshman Lamina Cooper. The Purdue rookie hit 3-of-4 shots in the quarter for seven points, adding three boards and a steal in six minutes of reserve action. Meanwhile the Boilermakers got it done on the defensive end, holding Indiana to 4-of-16 from the field and forcing four turnovers to build their early lead.

The tide turned in the second quarter as the Hoosiers knocked down 60 percent from the floor (9-15) and rallied for a 32-28 halftime advantage. Junior Tyra Buss did the bulk of the work, scoring 10 of her 18 points in the frame.

The two sides played even in the third quarter with Purdue getting a big lift from sophomore Dominique McBryde. She was 2-of-2 from the field and knocked down 3-of-4 free throws as the Boilermakers scored 14 of their 18 points in the quarter in the paint. The Boilermakers evened the score at 44-44 with 3:42 left in the quarter, but Indiana took the lead back with consecutive interior buckets and finished the third up 50-46.

It was all IU down the stretch as they hit 75 percent from the floor and 3-of-3 from behind the arc to cruise away from the Old Gold & Black. Senior Ashley Morrissette and junior Andreona Keys knocked down a trio of 3’s late, pulling the Boilermakers within six, but Purdue was unable to get stops as Indiana reclaimed the Barn Burner Trophy for just the sixth time in the 24-year history of the prize.

Morrissette was the only Boilermaker in double figures, posting 17, while McBryde was just short of a double-double with nine points and 11 boards. McBryde added a trio of blocks, while freshman teammate Ae’Rianna Harris had two rejections.

Buss finished with 18 points, eight assists and four steals for Indiana, while classmate Amanda Cahill had a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Kym Royster and Jenn Anderson added 14 and 10 points, respectively for the Hoosiers.

Purdue remains on the road Sunday, heading to East Lansing, Michigan for its second conference clash with Michigan State. The game is scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. ET and will air live on the Big Ten Network.

