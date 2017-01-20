Purdue women’s basketball continues Big Ten play Sunday at MSU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – The Purdue women’s basketball team looks to get back on track Sunday, heading to East Lansing, Michigan for their second meeting of the season with Michigan State. The Boilermakers won the first matchup with the Spartans, snapping a four-game slide in the all-time series with a 66-54 victory at Mackey Arena on Jan. 4.

The Boilermaker seniors did the heavy lifting in the victory over the Spartans as Ashley Morrissette posted 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Bridget Perry totaled 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. More support came from sophomore Dominique McBryde and junior Andreona Keys as McBryde finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Keys added nine points, five assists and three steals in the win.

Purdue forced Michigan State into 20 turnovers, while holding the Spartans to 4-of-21 from behind the 3-point line, including an 0-for-11 clip in the second half. The Boilermakers also took full advantage of the charity striple, draining 17-of-21 at the free throw line.

Both Purdue and Michigan State have lost their last two conference outings with the Boilermakers falling to Ohio State and at Indiana, while the Spartans dropped contests at Rutgers and Northwestern. Michigan State is 8-1 at the Breslin Center this season, including all three of their conference wins so far.

Sunday’s game will tip at 5 p.m. ET, airing live on the Big Ten Network.

