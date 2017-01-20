Several vehicles damaged by potholes along I-65

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — With the arrival of unseasonably warm weather, potholes are popping up on area roadways and wreaking havoc on vehicles.

Friday morning caused headaches for some drivers.

Several vehicles along Interstate 65 were left with flat tires after hitting potholes.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said troopers enforced a “slow down” between the State Road 38 Exit in Tippecanoe County and the State Road 18 Exit in White County.

His word of advice to drivers is to drive slowly, pay attention to surroundings and make sure you keep plenty of distance.

INDOT spokeswoman Debbie Calder said changing temperatures and yesterday’s heavy rain have played a part in creating the potholes.

She said crews are working around the clock to patch the roadways.

“Our INDOT crews actually worked a couple of nights doing some pothole patching on the interstate but it is definitely a continuous battle,” said Calder.

Cliff Buman is the driver manager at Jim’s Garage in Lafayette.

He said the potholes are keeping him and his drivers busy.

“We got 10 calls for the area between the 165 and 168 southbound,” Buman said.

If you don’t want to see Buman or any of his drivers…

“Be observant and try to straddle the pothole or go around it if possible, definitely try to avoid from hitting it because you blow out a tire you could easily be involved in an accident,” said Buman.

Buman said most of the calls were for flat tires and bent rims – and those repairs don’t come cheap.

He said they could set you back between three and six hundred dollars depending on your vehicle.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...