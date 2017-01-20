St. Thomas Aquinas’ How To festival offers variety of demonstrative workshops

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Do you know how to raise honeybees? What about how to play canasta? You can learn how to do all of those things and more at St. Thomas Aquinas Center’s How To festival on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Father Patrick Baikauskas stopped by News 18 This Morning to discuss the upcoming festival.

“We started this five years because we wanted an event to kick off the year and have it be something fun, spiritual and religious.,” said Baikauskas. “It’s also to show another face of St. Tom’s to show that there’s some very talented people that can do very fun things.”

Father Baikauskas will be teaching one of the workshops, titled “How to Make Pasta in Less Time Than It Takes to Go to the Store.”

“I used to make pasta a lot,” he explained. “When I used to do it a lot, I said ‘golly, I can do this faster than it would take me to go to the grocery store.'”

Another how to workshop will be for choosing and serving wine.

Father Baikauskas said one of the most popular workshops for the entire five years of the festival is how to tie a bow tie.

He joked, “I read an article in the New York Times that said wearing a bow tie has tripled in the past five years which happen to coincide with our classes.”

The How To festival is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Center at 535 W. State St. in West Lafayette.

The festival is free, and lunch will be provided at a suggested donation price. Donations will go toward St. Tom’s Family Promise ministry.

You can find out more about the festival here.

