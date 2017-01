WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A veteran of the West Lafayette Fire Department has been promoted to assistant chief.

The city held a ceremony Friday morning for Capt. Greg Booth who’s served as a firefighter locally for nearly 30 years.

Booth’s promotion officially takes effect Saturday.

He replaces Ed Spitznagle who is retiring after 35 years with the department. Friday morning, the Indiana General Assembly passed a resolution honoring Spitznagle for his years of service.

