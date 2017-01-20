Wolcott police investigate after man possibly jumped from vehicle

WOLCOTT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Monticello man was taken to a Lafayette hospital after a 911 caller said he jumped from a vehicle.

Wolcott police said it happened before 5 p.m. Thursday.

A caller told dispatchers they saw a man jump from a blue vehicle on U.S. 24, near Johnson Street.

When first responders arrived, they found the man unresponsive underneath another vehicle.

He’s been identified as 22-year-old Cody Brooks. His condition was not available as of Thursday evening.

The Wolcott Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police are investigating.

