Benefit honors first responders, gives 2 local heroes special thanks

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A benefit was held in Delphi Saturday to thank all first responders in the area.

The Local Heroes Benefit is a benefit that honors all first responders. On Saturday, the event served as a special thank you to Carroll County deputy Drew Yoder and Flora police officer Josh Disinger.

The two were honored for risking their lives trying to save four little girls from a house fire in Flora back in November.

People met at the Wabash & Erie Canal Center and celebrated by eating food, writing thank you letters and participating in other activities.

Event founders wanted a special way to thank those who risk their lives every day.

“It’s all about the community and letting everybody here and in surrounding areas know that they’re not alone and people do care about them,” event co-founder Chris Mullins said.

The funds raised Saturday will go to organizations chosen by Yoder and Disinger.

