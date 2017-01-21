Indiana home built by Obama’s great-great-grandfather renovated

KEMPTON, Ind. (AP) — The owner of an Indiana home built by former President Barack Obama’s great-great-grandfather hopes it will get more visitors after a renovation.

The Indianapolis Star says the home has seen few tourists since it was opened to the public in 2011. It’s in Kempton, 50 miles north of Indianapolis.

The owner, Shawn Clements, says the home is easier to find since improvements were made to the road leading to the historic property.

The old farmhouse is known as the Dunham house and was built by Obama’s great-great-grandfather, William Riley Dunham. Obama’s mother was a Dunham.

Clements purchased the property in 2003 but didn’t know its history until 2007. He says the house was in terrible shape when it was purchased and had been used for storage.