LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. near State Road 38 and Creasy Lane.

One person was shot and transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim was conscious when they arrived.

We have a crew at the scene and will have the latest on the investigation tonight on News 18 at 11.

