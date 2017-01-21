Local legislators meet to discuss a variety of issues

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local legislators met in Lafayette Saturday morning to update the community on issues currently in discussion at the Statehouse.

Legislators and members of the Greater Lafayette Commerce got together for breakfast at the Holiday Inn City Center on South Street.

Two separate activities were held throughout their two-hour session.

First, commerce members met with legislators to discuss various issues.

Members also participated in a mock legislative session where they were split into six committees, focusing on topics related to health, agriculture, education and more.

During the session, legislators were able to hear in on the discussion to get a feel for what matters to their constituents.

“It’s a great opportunity, not only to hear from our legislators on what’s happening in the Statehouse, [but] more importantly for them to hear what’s happening in our communities and how the things that go on in Indianapolis how that’s really important and how that impacts our community here every day,” said Erin Easter of the Greater Lafayette Commerce.

Around 60 people turned out for the event.

