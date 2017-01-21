Purdue researchers hope shellfish-inspired adhesive sticks around

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University researchers have been working to develop an adhesive that is partly derived from shellfish to be used in various everyday products.

“We’re working to understand the nature of these systems,” professor Jon Wilker said. “Maybe we can take some of this technology the animals are developing and turn that into a new synthetic material that might have high performance.”

Wilker said mussels use a naturally-made adhesive to stick themselves to surfaces. Researchers found that combining the proteins in the mussel’s adhesive with polymers derived from corn creates an advanced adhesive.

Wilker said the adhesive is nontoxic and can easily be broken down — a benefit to the environment.

“When your cellphone or your laptop or your furniture or parts of your car are at the end of their life, rather than just having to pitch them into a landfill because all the parts are stuck together with permanent adhesives, now maybe we’ll be able to separate the components under really mild conditions and then take all the parts and recycle them,” he said.

Wilker said one thing current man-made adhesives can’t endure is wet conditions. The shellfish-inspired adhesive can do just that, creating the possibility for many uses in the medical field.

“One of the ways we hope we can have some impact is by making some adhesives that can set in a wet environment like the body. And most adhesives that we have now don’t function there,” Wilker said.

Heather Siebert has been working alongside Wilker since the project started. She said she’s looking forward to hopefully getting rid of toxic, petroleum-based glues one day.

“I really enjoy working on this project,” Siebert said. “It has a lot of applications, so I like seeing that what I could do could actually become a consumer project one day. It’s really exciting.”

“One of the main things that motivates us is potentially having some impact out beyond the university, beyond academic labs and actually in the marketplace and improve people’s lives that totally is where we would like to be,” Wilker said.

Research for the project was funded through the U.S. Office of Naval Research.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...