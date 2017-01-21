Sea of people meet in Lafayette in connection to national march

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Millions of people gathered in areas across the globe Saturday, including hundreds in downtown Lafayette. It was all part of a national showing of solidarity and headlined by a massive gathering in Washington, D.C.

Starting at 2 p.m., a group gathered in front of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. As time went on, the group transformed into a sea of people who took over the block. Hundreds of people came together to stand in solidarity.

YWCA executive director Debie Debruyn said she was going to march in Washington, D.C., but was asked to speak at the Lafayette Woman’s March.

“It all starts at the community level anyway,” Debruyn said. “Wouldn’t I make a bigger impact if I had an opportunity just to come in and speak to residents of the community that I was born in raised in?”

She said the experience has been incredible and she was excited to see the large turnout of men.

“We can’t do this alone. This really is about people,” Debruyn said.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis also spoke at the march. He said the event turned out much larger than what anyone had anticipated.

“There’s a lot of people that are afraid right now,” Dennis said. “They’re worried that all the achievements that they’ve made through history are going to be completely decimated. I think that we all need to just stop, take a deep breath and recognize no one person can change history. It takes a group of people. And that works for both sides of the issue, and this is a great example of what strength in numbers really can do.”

Sana Booker, the city clerk for West Lafayette, said she want’s to see women continue to support each other.

“We have to be committed to protecting each other. That’s what we have to do from now on. If we haven’t been, it’s time to do it. And I’m first in line,” Booker said.

AJ Schwichtemberg rallied with her husband and 8-year-old son.

“He’s so curious,” Schwichtemberg said. “He so wants to understand why is it that some people think that … some people shouldn’t have these rights or why would we want to keep certain people out of the U.S.”

Schwichtemberg said it’s important for her son Myron Miller to get this opportunity to express free speech.

“I want to express myself and do whatever I can to help,” Miller said.

It was the same feeling for 9-year-old Cecelia Pearl.

“It feels really good to know that I’m helping all the girls around the world,” Pearl said.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...