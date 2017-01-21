Young musicians, educators attend Purdue’s Jazz Festival

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Buses of middle and high school students made their way to Purdue’s campus to learn more about Jazz.

Saturday marked the final day of the 27th annual Purdue Jazz Festival.

The event features many different components of Jazz — from big band to afro-Latin jazz orchestra.

The event was put on by the Jazz Department of Purdue and featured 100 middle and high school bands from across the Midwest.

Participants had the chance to get critiqued by professionals and also attend clinics.

Mark Buselli, the director of jazz studies at Ball State University, said events like Purdue Jazz Festival provide a great way for students to challenge themselves.

“It’s just students getting together and seeing other students performing, getting excited and motivated to say, ‘You know what, we can do this better!”‘ Buselli said.

The event also featured a free concert by the Purdue Jazz Band.

