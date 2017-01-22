Areas of US 24 in White County to close this week

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Drivers planning to travel through White County this week will want to be aware of planned construction.

U.S. 24 between County Road North 100 West and Hillside Drive will be closed for 15-minute periods Monday through Thursday. The area is near Reynolds.

The closure is to keep drivers safe as EC Source Services uses a helicopter to pull overhead power lines over the highway.

To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to avoid U.S. 24 between Reynolds and Wolcott while the work takes place.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...