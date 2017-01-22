LFD battles fire on Union Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews with the Lafayette Fire Department were battling a fire at a home on Union Street Sunday.

Just after 3 p.m., crews were called to 1312 Union Street for the report of a house on fire.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the home.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

Lafayette police closed the intersection of North 13th and Union streets just before 3:30 p.m.

News 18 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...