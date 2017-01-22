Peters passes Bryce Drew as Valpo’s career-scoring leader

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Alec Peters scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and became Valparaiso’s all-time leading scorer in a 96-65 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.

Peters entered needing just seven points to break Bryce Drew’s 19-year-old program record. Last time out, Peters grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds to break Valpo’s career rebounding record.

After a timeout, he was given the game ball and was greeted by Valparaiso president Mark Heckler, director of athletics Mark LaBarbera and coach Matt Lottich.

Peters needed 125 games to break the record, which was set in 121 games, but he has played 300 fewer minutes than Drew.

Shane Hammink added 24 points with five assists for Valparaiso (16-4, 6-1 Horizon League). Jaume Sorolla scored 12 points and Max Joseph 10.

The Crusaders went on a 22-2 run over six-plus minutes to take a 44-18 lead and it was 50-26 at halftime.

Tarkus Ferguson and Dominique Matthews each scored 12 points for UIC (11-9, 4-3). Ferguson also had five rebounds and six assists. Matthews was 4 of 12 from the field as UIC went 19-for-58 shooting (32.8 percent).