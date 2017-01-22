Purdue students help kids become future innovators

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Imagination Station reached maximum capacity Sunday, giving students and parents the opportunity to learn about engineering careers.

“The whole pipeline of engineering starts at a really young age. And unfortunately, so many kids aren’t exposed in like third grade or fourth grade to engineering and like that as a discipline,” Purdue industrial engineering student George Harris said.

Harris wants to help change that.

“So we start people super early [and] get them fired up … about engineering so that in the future they can pursue that as a career.”

The event was hosted by Purdue’s National Society of Black Engineers and Minority Engineering Program.

Close to 180 people registered for the event. Faith Brothers was glad she came.

“Purdue is right to do this because kids need to learn how to do this and to help people and to invent new things,” Brothers said.

Students got a chance to build a rocket while parents learned more about the STEM fields in an information session.

“Kids have the imaginations to make things happen, and we want to tap into. We want to encourage them early, get them excited — and their parents,” Purdue minority engineering program director Virginia Booth Womack said.

She said a parent’s role in their child’s education is critical, especially in STEM fields.

“We also have program at Purdue for parents to keep them engaged to make sure they know how to intervene, if they need to, in their child’s education,” Womack said.

Those who went to the event got free tickets to go see “Hidden Figures,” a movie about a team of African-American women who provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program’s first successful space missions. Womack said the movie has a great meaningful message.

“No matter what your obstacles are, you can overcome them. And you can be a phenomenal engineer,” Womack said.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...