Teen’s memory helps provide homes to those in need

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The memory of a West Lafayette teen is inspiring a community effort to build a home for a local family.

Habitat for Humanity’s “One More” campaign is helping provide homes set to be dedicated in memory of 17-year-old Christian Burns. The West Lafayette High School student died in a car wreck last May.

To raise funds for the project, a run-or-walkathon was held at Lambert Fieldhouse Sunday.

People of all ages joined in to complete 60 laps around the track.

Christian’s father, Eric Burns, said seeing the community come together reminds him of the good times his family had with Christian.

“When we see all these people, it makes us think of all the good times we had with our son. These are his friends, family and great people,” Eric Burns said.

“This is something that is going to go on,” West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said. “It’s going to contribute to the Habitat for Humanity, and it really is going to leave its mark on the community.”

The dedication in Christian’s honor will take place May 31, the one year anniversary of his death.

One of the homes will be built in the Greater Lafayette area and another will be built in Haiti.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...