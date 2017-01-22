Valparaiso police now using 2 drones in investigations

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — The Valparaiso Police Department has started using two drones equipped with cameras as investigative tools.

Officer Phil Rochon tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times says one of the drones has a thermal-imaging camera that can help locate people or even some items that might be discarded by a fleeing suspect.

Police also can use the two drones in a variety of ways, such as locating missing persons or taking photos at crime scenes.

Three officers are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to use them, and three more are in training to be certified.

Rochon says state law limits how they can be used in investigations. They cannot be used to gather information in private areas without a warrant.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...