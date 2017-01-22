WJEF celebrates 45 years of operation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Students at Lafayette Jeff are spending some unusual hours inside of the school Saturday night.

The students in the Radio-TV 2 class are celebrating WJEF’s 45th birthday with an annual lock-in.

They will be broadcasting from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m Sunday.

Director of Radio-TV Randy Brist said it’s something he’s helped with for several years, and he said it doesn’t get any easier with age.

“It’s getting harder and harder for me every year,” said Brist. “About two o’clock in the morning I’ll hit a wall. I don’t sleep, I’ll stay awake. We’ve got three other adults here, so that’ll help out. That’s when the kids start to slow down a little bit, too. Some of them do fall asleep. It’s just a chance to come to school and have fun.”

Along with being on-air, students played video games, watched student made videos and ate snacks.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...