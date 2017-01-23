Carsen Edwards tabbed Co-Big Ten Freshman of Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue men’s basketball player Carsen Edwards has been tabbed the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his efforts in two Boilermaker victories last week.

Edwards shares the honor with Maryland’s Justin Jackson.

The 6-foot freshman played a major role in two Purdue blowouts last week. In Purdue’s 91-68 win over Illinois, Edwards scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting with three rebounds and three assists. He scored 10 straight points during a key first-half run that blew the game open against the Illini.

He then tallied 13 points, two assists and two rebounds in the win over Penn State on Saturday, going 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

During the week, Edwards averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 11-of-15 (.733) from the field and 4-of-7 (.571) from 3-point range.

For the season, Edwards is averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. In Big Ten play, he averages 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from long distance.

He ranks 26th on the Purdue freshman points scored list (212 points) and his 10.6 points per game average is currently the sixth-best scoring average by a Purdue freshman in school history.

Edwards and the Boilermakers hit the road for a pair of Big Ten battles this week. Tuesday, Purdue faces Michigan State in East Lansing at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2. Then Sunday, the Boilermakers travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers at 4:30 p.m. ET, on the Big Ten Network.

