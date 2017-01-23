Court docs: Masked men pushed into home before murder

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents released Monday reveal new details about the murder of 52-year-old John Byler in his apartment on Center Street last week.

As we reported Friday, 39-year-old Wesley Hampton and 35-year-old Aarron Vance were arrested for the crime on preliminary charges of murder.

According to court documents, there were several people in the home when the shooting occurred on Monday.

The papers reveal men wearing masks pushed their way into Byler’s home demanding drugs and money.

One of the witnesses said one of the men struck someone in the home with a tire iron-like object, then went to the back bedroom, fought with Byler and shot him.

He was later pronounced dead at a Lafayette hospital.

Authorities are holding Hampton and Vance until at least Wednesday, pending formal charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...