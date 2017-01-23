Hershey Elem. kindergartners celebrate 100th day of school

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe School Corporation elementary school is celebrating its first 100 days of the school year.

Kindergarten classes at Hershey Elementary School dressed up in outfits including gray wigs, glasses and pearls or anything else they think a centurion might look like.

Students also brought in projects which represent 100 of their favorite things.

Teacher Constance Painter said this day is especially important for kindergartners because it marks the beginning of their academic careers.

“Kindergarten because it’s not mandatory in the state of Indiana, and it’s way different than it used to be,” Painter said. “It’s a lot of academics, but we still have to make it fun. They have 12 more years in front of them.”

Painter said having a positive first year of school carries over to a student’s love of learning.

As TSC celebrated Monday, the Lafayette School Corporation celebrated its 100th day of class on Friday.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...