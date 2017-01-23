Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Local veterans hope state lawmakers pass several bills that would benefit them this year. That’s why many traveled to Indianapolis Monday for the 2017 Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day.

Veterans Day is a chance to lobby for certain bills and learn more about how new laws can support veterans.

Tippecanoe County Veterans Council president Tim Hilton said he’s especially interested in a bill that would create an Indiana lottery ticket to benefit homeless veterans.

“It’ll provide us more funding to help more homeless people,” Hilton said. “And it may be they’re temporary, it may be they are chronic long-term homeless, but it offers us more opportunity to help them out.”

Another bill Hilton said he’s rooting for is one that would fund hyperbaric oxygen therapy to veterans with traumatic brain injuries.

Hilton said it was worth the trip to Indy to talk to legislators about those bills, as well as many others considered this year.

