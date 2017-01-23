Indiana State Police join forces with truck drivers to curb human trafficking

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Pat Thull has been a truck driver for 17 years. He’s never spotted human trafficking, but he has seen evidence it’s being investigated.

“You have border patrol traveling everywhere,” Thull said. “You have border checks, which they just randomly close down an interstate and they’ll make everybody pull off.”

He said the more he drives south, the more patrols he sees.

“It really does sadden me because I would think we as a people in America have moved on beyond that type of stuff,” Thull said.

This week, Indiana State Police along with agencies in Ohio and Michigan are joining forces with Truckers Against Trafficking. Their mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking and teach others how to spot and report it.

As of Oct. 31, 2016, the National Human Trafficking Resource Center received over 200 calls reporting suspected human trafficking in Indiana.

“It’s somebody’s sister, brother, son, wife. Somebody’s out there that needs help,” terminal manager David Ferney said.

Ferney goes over training from Truckers Against Trafficking during quarterly safety meetings. He employs 32 truck drivers.

Ferney tells his drivers, “If they’re at a truck stop, notify the manager and call law enforcement. If they’re at a rest area, just to call law enforcement. Not to get personally involved, take down numbers.”

He said going over this information with his drivers is not required.

“All of them are very enthusiastic about doing it though,” said Ferney.

State police encourages drivers to report issues if they see something suspicious.

“It might not be anything, well that’s fine,” Thull said. “But I’d rather go off of turning something in and possibly having it be nothing, than to not turn it in and have it be a major thing.”

To report trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888.

For more information, visit the Truckers Against Trafficking website.

