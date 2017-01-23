Investigators: Fire at Harrison HS intentionally set

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators believe a fire at Harrison High School over the weekend was intentionally set.

The Battle Ground Fire Department was called to Harrison, 5701 N. 50 West, around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Crews discovered a second floor utility room, next to a bathroom, was emitting heavy smoke.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said security footage showed two juveniles going into and leaving the restroom right before the fire. School administrators identified the two as Harrison students.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible charges.

Damage was isolated to a small area.

No one was injured.

