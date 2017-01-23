Neighbors react following 24th Street stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police say reports of a domestic dispute over the weekend led to an attempted murder arrest.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of South 24th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

“I didn’t know what was going on. You know what I mean? I called my son and said, ‘Man there’s a whole lot of cop cars over there, and I don’t know what’s going on,'” neighbor Leroy Alston said.

Alston, who lives on 24th Street, said the neighborhood is typically quiet.

“I’ve heard a lot of things, but I’ve never got to anything this close,” he said. “So close, right across the street from me. And I mean that makes me a little nervous.”

Cheryl Reveles lives right across the hall from where the stabbing occurred.

“By the time I got out the door, there was blood all over my door, handprints, blood all over the floor, blood all over the outside door,” said Reveles. “And they had left their door open, and I could see blood all over in there.”

Reveles also happens to be a nurse and once she figured out what was going on, she sprang into action.

“She was feeling faint and going to pass out, and you could tell she had lost a lot of blood and she was holding her back,” Reveles said. “So I came and grabbed my supplies and put a pressure dressing on her.”

The woman and the suspect, 25-year-old Diamonte Baker, were taken to a Lafayette hospital.

Baker was released and arrested on several preliminary charges including attempted murder.

Reveles said even after all of this happened right before her eyes, she doesn’t feel her safety is in jeopardy.

“I think it was an isolated incident,” Reveles said. “I don’t think it’s indicative of the neighborhood at all.”

Alston said, “The neighbors on this street, we look out for each other.”

If you have any information on the incident, you can call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

