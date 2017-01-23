No. 20 Purdue travels to Michigan State to begin road swing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 20-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team enters its most-grueling stretch of the season Tuesday with a tilt at Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. The game will be televised by ESPN2, tipping at 7 p.m. ET.

Winners of two straight by more than 20 points, Purdue now hits the road in search of a quality road win. The Boilermakers will play four of their next five games on the road (at Michigan State, at Nebraska, Northwestern, at Maryland, at Indiana) in a stretch that will likely determine their Big Ten fate.

Purdue starts its road gauntlet at a place that hasn’t been kind to not only Purdue, but most Big Ten teams. The Boilermakers are just 7-15 in the Breslin Center, including 2-12 in their last 14 visits to East Lansing. Purdue hasn’t won in East Lansing since the 2010-11 season (67-47).

Matt Painter is just 7-13 against Michigan State during his 12 years at Purdue. During those 21 meetings (including this game), either Purdue or Michigan State has been ranked in 18 of the games, Michigan State has been ranked in the top 20 in 15 of the 21 contests.

Purdue will bring in the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week in Carsen Edwards, who led Purdue to a pair of wins last week. He averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 11-of-15 (.733) from the field. Meanwhile, Caleb Swanigan continues to lead America in rebounding (12.5 RPG) and double-doubles (16), while ranking second in the Big Ten in points (18.5).

The Boilermakers rank in the top 50 in 12-of-17 NCAA statistical categories, including assists (2nd), scoring margin (7th), rebound margin (7th) and 3-point percentage (11th). Purdue leads the Big Ten in assists, scoring margin, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers per game.

Purdue remains on the road this coming weekend, traveling to Nebraska on Sunday for a 4:30 p.m. ET, tip on the Big Ten Network.

