Police dog wounded in shooting is back home with handler

K-9 officer Blade had to undergo two surgeries at the Purdue University Small Animal Hospital after being shot in the line of duty Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (WLFI Photo)
GARY, Ind. (AP) — A police dog wounded last week by gunfire following a Gary traffic stop is back with his handler following two surgeries.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mark Back says the 6-year-old Dutch shepherd, named Blade, was released over the weekend from the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital in West Lafayette.

Blade underwent two surgeries for a gunshot wound to his head and mouth and is now back home with the Lake County sheriff’s officer who’s his handler.

That officer stopped a vehicle on Jan. 18 in Gary, but the driver and passenger fled on foot.

Police say the officer and Blade pursued the passenger, 18-year-old Marquis Thomas, who wounded Blade when he opening fire during the pursuit.

The officer returned fire, wounding Thomas. He died Thursday at a Chicago hospital.