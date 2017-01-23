Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office blames deer for fatal motorcycle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff’s office believes a deer may have caused a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday in Pulaski County.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 400 East and County Road 675 South in Star City on a report of a motorcycle crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured about 75 yards away from the crashed motorcycle.

The occupants were identified as 26-year-old Michael Shorter and 28-year-old Brandi Shorter, both of Star City. Deputies believe Michael was driving the Harley Davidson Super Glide at the time of the crash.

Based on preliminary investigation, deputies determined the crash was caused by a deer entering the roadway into the path of the motorcycle. The Shorters were believed to have been thrown from the Harley, resulting in serious injuries.

Michael Shorter had live-threatening injuries and was taken to Pulaski Memorial Hospital. He was then flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital, but was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Brandi Shorter was also transported to Pulaski Memorial Hospital and later flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital. She is still undergoing treatment at the hospital, but she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies believe neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Michael Shorter was an active volunteer fireman with the Star City Fire Department. The sheriff’s office said both Michael and Brandi shorter are well-known citizens of the Pulaski County community.

