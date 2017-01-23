Purdue looking to fill 75 positions with upcoming job fair

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Are you in the middle of a job search? Purdue University is looking for members of the community to fill more than 70 positions in the dining, service and skilled trades departments.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Purdue will hold a Dining, Service & Skilled Trades job fair. Purdue employees Sandy Watterson and Brian Wallar stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about the event.

“We are looking for line cooks and anyone with culinary experience to come join our family,” said Watterson, a dining services worker. “We need a little bit of help to get all the students fed.”

Wallar is a supervisor in the operations and maintenance department. He recommended people bring a resume to the fair on Wednesday and said his department is looking for candidates in custodial maintenance, skilled trades and grounds.

“If they don’t have a resume, that’s fine,” he said. “We’ll have HR specialists on site to help them build a resume and get their information into the system. We’ll also have hiring supervisors on site to talk specifics about the positions and what opportunities that we may have.”

The job fair is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Physical Facilities service building at 775 Ahlers Drive in West Lafayette.

