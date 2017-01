TIPPECANOE (WLFI) – A semi fire has closed northbound I-65 south of the State Road 38 exit near the 164 mile marker.

Traffic is being off I-65 at State Road 28 (mile marker 158) to U.S. 52.

Police are asking drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

WLFI has a crew on the way and will continue to update you as more information is available.

