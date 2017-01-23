Sheriff says man attacked family, killing 1, badly hurting 2

DARMSTADT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man attacked his wife and two adult daughters inside a home near Evansville, killing one of them and badly injuring the others.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the man was in custody after apparently injuring himself with a knife during the Monday morning attack.

Wedding says officers were called about 7 a.m. to the home in the town of Darmstadt about a man attacking others with a gun and knife.

Wedding declined to immediately say who was killed in the attack, but said the other victims suffered serious injuries. Wedding says the daughters are twins in their 20s.

The sheriff says investigators didn’t immediately know what prompted the attack.

