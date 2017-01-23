Union St. fire ruled undetermined, but still under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette investigators have ruled a fire on Union Street undetermined pending further investigation.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to 1312 Union St. for a report of a house fire. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the home.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Alkire with the Lafayette Fire Department said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. He said two dogs were rescued and one cat was found dead.

Alkire said the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined at this time, pending further investigation.

Lafayette police closed the intersection of North 13th and Union streets for about three hours to work the fire.

Fire investigators ask anyone with information regarding the fire to please contact the Lafayette Fire Department at 765-807-1600.

