4 Lafayette properties considered abandoned after owners fail to step-up

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four properties in Lafayette are now considered abandoned after officials say the owners failed to take responsibility for the homes.

The city of Lafayette sent notices to eight properties, which received complaints from neighbors saying they are not being maintained. Boarded up windows, unlocked doors and degraded roofs are some of conditions present in the homes.

Owners of four of those properties assured the city they will make repairs. On Tuesday morning, those owners were removed from the list at a Lafayette Hearing Authority meeting.

Natalie Conner lives next to one of the houses taken off the list. She hopes the owner follows through and makes repairs.

“To see this one improved and have someone take care of it, somebody to move in that is willing to be part of the community, that would be awesome,” Conner said.

She said one bad property can spoil an entire block.

“It’s obvious to see when someone does take care of something. I know the people on the street who are involved in their neighborhood, and they are worried about what is happening on the street,” said Conner.

The four houses deemed abandoned could be up for sale by Tippecanoe County, if the owners are delinquent on their property taxes.

Here’s a list of the abandoned properties in Lafayette:

REMAINING ON LIST:

Petition to declare property abandoned – 2408 N. 19th St.

Petition to declare property abandoned – 2104 Roosevelt Ave.

Petition to declare property abandoned – 1512 N. 12th St.

Petition to declare property abandoned – 1616 Grove St.

REMOVED FROM LIST:

Petition to declare property abandoned – 2517 Edgelea Drive

Petition to declare property abandoned – 1605 Virginia St.

Petition to declare property abandoned – 1218 Queen St.

Petition to declare property abandoned – 1105 N. 18th St.

