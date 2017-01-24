BZA to determine if approved CAFO breaks Carroll Co. ordinance

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of a Carroll County CAFO has been ordered to halt construction while county officials determine if the permit, that’s already been approved, breaks county ordinances.

The CAFO, called Pumps Hogs, is already under construction near the intersection of U.S. 421 and County Road 500 South in Carroll County.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Area Plan Commission approved the permit for the CAFO.

But some residents tried to appeal it at a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Tuesday.

Neighbors are worried the CAFO will devalue their property and contaminate the Wildcat Creek. Steve Bough, who lives near the CAFO site, said the APC should have never issued a permit.

“They disregarded the distance of a residence. And according to guidelines from the APC in terms of where you can build a CAFO, it can’t be any closer to a residence than 800 feet,” Bough said.

As of now, the residents say the CAFO doesn’t meet that guideline.

But the owner of Pumps Hogs says he believes it does.

The area has never officially been measured to prove whether it meets the 800 feet. The owner is now hiring a land surveyor to determine if the CAFO meets those guideline.

However, the owner’s father is currently living in the only residence within the 800 feet of the CAFO.

The Board of Zoning appeals says that any residence, belonging to family members or not, cannot be less than the 800 feet.

Board of Zoning Appeals President Everett Snoeberger said, “Nobody said the rules we have written are perfect and probably do need to be revised. But until they are revised that’s all we have to work with.”

The owner says he will also be looking into buying the residence near the CAFO, if the measurements don’t meet 800 feet, and will make it a part of the operation.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...