Carroll Co. residents try to appeal CAFO permit

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County residents will have one last chance Tuesday night to appeal a confined animal feeding operation that’s been causing tension for months.

The CAFO, called Pumps Hogs, is already under construction near the intersection of U.S. 421 and County Road 500 South in Carroll County.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Carroll County Area Plan Commission approved the permit for the CAFO. But some residents will try to appeal it at a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

Neighbors are worried the CAFO will devalue their property and contaminate the Wildcat Creek.

Carroll County resident Steve Bough, who lives near the CAFO site, said the APC should have never issued a permit.

“They disregarded the distance of a residence. And according to guidelines from the APC in terms of where you can build a CAFO, it can’t be any closer to a residence than 800 feet,” Bough said.

As of now, the CAFO doesn’t meet that guideline. Bough said he has hired an attorney to fight for the residents’ rights. The attorney will be speaking at Tuesday night’s BZA meeting.

News 18 reached out to the APC for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

We will have a crew at the meeting and have an update on News 18 at 11.

