Clinton Co. leaders discuss future bike, pedestrian lanes

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An alternative way to get from point A to point B is in the works in Clinton County. The idea: connecting the community through bicycle and pedestrian lanes.

Carol Price is the director of the Clinton County Health Community Coalition. She said she’s eager to move forward with the project.

“What we’re actually proposing is a master bike and pedestrian plan,” Price said. “So it encompasses the city of Frankfort and the whole of Clinton County.”

After receiving a grant, the coalition got to work designing the master plan.

Price said based on a survey, the proposal has been well received.

“We put together several community meetings to find out what people wanted after taking the survey and brought in some other people,” she said. “So what we’ve created is a plan that can be used by the city and the county as they move forward.”

Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes said some of the work is already underway.

“We’ll have our first bike lane in the city on South Maish Road. That construction will be finished this spring,” said McBarnes. “Washington Avenue, which is being planned right now – from Hoke [Avenue] all the way to Washington Street in our downtown – will have a 6½-foot multipurpose path on it for joggers and bicyclers.”

On Wednesday night, the Clinton County and Frankfort Area Plan Commissions will hold a joint meeting to officially adopt the plan.

Clinton County APC President Dan Sheets said he’s on board with the project.

“People nowadays, I do believe want that type of amenity in the community,”said Sheets. “And I think it’d be a great thing for Clinton County and Frankfort.”

As far as a cost, Price said it’s too early to put a price tag on the project.

She said along with creating another way to get around, it will make for a healthier community in getting people out more often.

“This is access for every single person that lives in our county,” said Price.

The APC joint meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Frankfort Municipal Utilities IT Data Center on Washington Avenue. It is open to the public.

