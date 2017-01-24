Deputies voted to the head of the academy class

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputies are voted to the head of the class at the Indiana Police Academy.

Deputy Ben North was voted class president and Deputy Travis Butts was elected vice president.

This is the first time two people from the same department have been named to these positions at the same time.

Both men began academy training in November and graduate in February.

Sheriff Barry Richard said he’s very proud of how well these two men are representing Tippecanoe County.

“Any of our deputies that we send to the academy, we have very high expectations and we really believe in them,” Richard said. “We have a lot of confidence in them. It does not surprise us.”

Richard gives credit to his staff for selecting deputies with leadership qualities.

“Our field training officers, our interviewing board, our selection committee and our merit board members have a big role in making sure that we do get the top-qualified candidates,” said Richard.

After returning from the academy, North and Butts have another six months of field training before officially starting with the force.

