Disc golfers to play for Food Finders in upcoming Ice Bowl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – With 30 degree temperatures in the forecast for Saturday, Jan. 28, players in the eighth annual Wabash Disc Golf Club Ice Bowl will be once again “freezin’ for a reason.”

More than 70 players will be playing a game of disc golf while raising donations for Food Finders Food Bank.

Ice Bowl tournament director Stephen Preischel stopped by News 18 This Morning to preview Saturday’s event.

“It [Disc golf] is one of the fastest growing sports in the country,” said Preischel. “There are courses popping up all over the nation and internationally.”

The Ice Bowl is part of international effort. More than 300 tournaments will be held across the world to raise food and monetary donations for food banks. Locally, the goal is to raise $1,000 in cash donations and 500 lbs of food for Food Finders Food Bank.

“If you’re familiar with ball golf, disc golf almost works exactly the same,” explained Preischel. “Instead of hitting the ball into a hole, you’re throwing specialized frisbees into a basket.”

While there are no spots left for players for Saturday’s event, the public is still encouraged to come out and watch and donate non-perishable goods.

The Ice Bowl disc golf tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Murdock Park near 18th and Cason streets in Lafayette.

You can find out more about the Wabash Disc Golf Club here.

Click the video to watch Dustin Grove try his hand at a couple rounds of disc golf.

